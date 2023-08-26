Lil Tjay makes surprise Leeds performance after yesterday’s no-show

After failing to “arrive on site” for his performance at Leeds Festival 2023 on Friday (August 25), rapper Lil Tjay has made up for it with a surprise set at the festival today (August 26).

The American rapper was due on the Main Stage West yesterday (August 25) between 16:35 – 17:10, but the festival has put out a statement on screens to say they were unsure of his whereabouts. “Unfortunately, Lil Tjay hasn’t arrived on site and we haven’t been able to contact him. We hope he will arrive soon,” the message read.

Today, however, the rapper has seemingly made up for it with a surprise set at the festival at midday today. “Reading set times for Lil Tjay remain the same,” the twin festival’s official X/Twitter account wrote.

Lil Tjay is scheduled to perform at Reading on Sunday (August 27) at Main Stage West from 17:10 – 17:45.

LEEDS 📣 @liltjay SURPRISE PERFORMANCE @ MIDDAY‼️Catch him at MAIN STAGE WEST 🙌 Reading set times for lil tjay remain the same pic.twitter.com/avAuw6ki1G — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) August 26, 2023

See fan reactions and footage from Lil Tjay’s Leeds set below.

According to TikTok user Chloe Harris, Lil Tjay was only allotted 30 minutes for his make-up performance at Leeds, saying the rapper was cut off after he wanted to play one more song.

Elsewhere at Reading Festival last night (August 25), headliner Sam Fender charmed the audience with a performance worthy of a five-star rating from NME. NME‘s Andrew Trendell wrote of the performance: “Fender, an artist dealing solely in reality and singing straight to the heart to the young crowd with the world at their feet, makes that seem all the more possible. He’s a mirror to this audience, and that’s why belongs on this stage more than anyone.”

