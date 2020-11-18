Lil Uzi Vert and Future drop deluxe edition of ‘Pluto x Baby Pluto’

Lil Uzi Vert and Future have followed up their collaborative album, ‘Pluto x Baby Pluto’, with a deluxe edition less than a week after its release.

The album features eight new tracks, alongside a Hype Williams-directed music video for new song ‘Over Your Head’. The video sees the pair performing the song in a variety of scenes including on a fancy yacht and in a luxurious house.

Watch that below:

The deluxe edition for ‘Pluto x Baby Pluto’ was originally teased by Lil Uzi Vert over the weekend in a tweet.

“Crazy thing is me and [Future] about 2 drop again,” the rapper wrote, adding that the “second one” was for “the BIGGEST SPEAKERS YOU OWN”.

In a new tweet today (November 18), Lil Uzi Vert may yet again be hinting at another music drop.

“I was on a mission to find happiness[.] Mission complete. (kinda),” he wrote.

“Now it’s time for the colorful Planet (Planet puerile)[.] I’m ready to come home where it all started …… FOREVER YOUNG”

While the rapper offered no substantial clues to whether he has more music on the way, fans were speculative in their theories, with many suggesting that “forever young” is the title of an upcoming solo album.

Last week, Lil Uzi Vert hinted at his retirement yet again in a now-deleted tweet. The rapper implied that he intended to release two more albums before retiring soon after.

“I’m dropping 2 more albums then I’m out,” the post initially read before its removal.

Back in 2019, the rapper announced his retirement for the first time, telling fans that he wanted to step away from music for good.

“I’m done with music…” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “I wanna be normal. I wanna wake up in 2013.”