Lil Uzi Vert and Future tease a new collaboration

Rappers Lil Uzi Vert and Future have hinted at a forthcoming collaboration on their social media accounts.

Yesterday (July 21), both artists posted a teaser video on their Instagram profiles, which currently features no other videos or images. The brief clip depicts the pair discussing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how it’s affecting profits at a coin laundry.

As the video suggests, a forthcoming release will be produced by well-known director Hype Williams, who has worked with Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Alicia Keys and Travis Scott among others.

Advertisement

Watch the clip below:

As Complex reports, footage has been recently circulating on social media that shows what appears to be Lil Uzi Vert and Future filming a video.

Lil Uzi Vert x Future shooting music video 😳 maybe that collab tape actually happening 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Qc6mw97Gqi — Bobbalam (@bobbalam2) July 7, 2020

Both artists have released albums this year; Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Eternal Atake’, released in March, was given a five-star review by NME, which called it “a record that will stay close to the hearts of a generation of rap fans”. A week later, he shared a deluxe version of the record, titled ‘Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2’, with additional tracks.

Advertisement

In ‘High Off Life’, Future’s three-star album from May, NME said, “The Atlanta don boasts a groaning guestlist and certified bangers – including the rap anthem of the year so far – but doesn’t quite fulfil his sales pitch.”