Tough luck for hip-hop fans

Lil Uzi Vert has cancelled several dates of his ongoing festival tour in the UK and Europe.

The rapper will no longer appear at Wireless Festival this weekend. He has also pulled out of Longitude Festival in Ireland (July 5 to 7) and Woo Hah! in the Netherlands (July 12 to 14). It was also announced last week that A$AP Rocky will replace him at Open’er Festival in Poland (July 3 to 6).

While GoldLink will replace the rapper at Woo Hah!, Wireless has yet to confirm a replacement, though it did promise “a very special guest” in an announcement on Facebook.

It’s still unclear if Uzi will honour his other festival commitments, but Longitude Festival claimed in an Instagram comment that he has apparently “decided to cancel the rest of his European festival run”. See the comment, which was left in response to a fan on this post:

Uzi is still slated to appear at Les Ardentes in Belgium, Sónar in Barcelona, Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands, as well as Reading & Leeds.

In February, the rapper was sued after cancelling a show in Arizona. The concert promoters alleged that the rapper failed to reschedule or reimburse their expenses, which totalled $600,000 (approximately £477,000).