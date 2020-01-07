News Music News

Watch Lil Uzi Vert’s new video for his viral song ‘Futsal Shuffle 2020’

The track's accompanying dance has become immensely popular over the past month

Sam Moore
Lil Uzi Vert
Lil Uzi Vert (Picture: Press)

Lil Uzi Vert has released the new video for his viral song ‘Futsal Shuffle 2020’ — watch the dance-centric clip below.

The Philadelphia rapper initially released the track last month, with the song’s accompanying dance moves gaining popularity on social media all throughout December — the track has subsequently been streamed over 143 million times.

Uzi has looked to capitalise on the viral success of ‘Futsal Shuffle 2020’ with the release of an official video this week, which sees the rapper and two friends doing the eponymous shuffle and other dance moves.

Check out the clip for ‘Futsal Shuffle 2020’ below.

 

In early 2019, Uzi appeared to announce that he was quitting music. “I wanna take the time out to say I thank each and every one of my supporters but I’m done with music,” he tweeted in January, much to the dismay of his fans.

He quickly reversed the decision, however, and the rapper now looks set to release his second studio album, reportedly titled ‘Eternal Atake’, sometime this year. A release date has yet to be confirmed.

‘Futsal Shuffle 2020’ was one of four singles to be released by Uzi in 2019, following on from ‘Free Uzi’, ‘That’s A Rack’ and ‘Sanguine Paradise’.

Last month, it was reported that Uzi and Grimes nearly collaborated on a song together.

