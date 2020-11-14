Lil Uzi Vert hints at retirement after two more albums

Lil Uzi Vert has hinted again that he may retire in the near future.

Yesterday (November 13), the rapper tweeted that he intends to release two more albums before implying that he would retire soon after.

Whilst the Tweet was eventually taken down, it initially read: “I’m dropping 2 more albums then I’m out.”

Back in 2019, the rapper announced his retirement for the first time, telling fans that he wanted to step away from music for good. “I’m done with music…” he wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. “I wanna be normal. I wanna wake up in 2013.”

Yesterday (November 13), Lil Uzi Vert dropped his and Future’s new collaborative album ‘Pluto x Baby Pluto’, after months of teasing the project’s impending arrival on social media.

The 16-track collection was executive produced by DJ Esco, and arrived alongside a Hype Williams-directed video for album track ‘That’s It’.

The two have kept their collaborative relationship steady throughout the year, with the double release of singles ‘Over Your Head’ and ‘Patek’ back in July.

Both artists have already released their own albums in 2020. Lil Uzi Vert dropped his latest full-length release, ‘Eternal Atake’, in March. NME gave it a five-star review, writing that it was “a record that will stay close to the hearts of a generation of rap fans” and declaring the rapper “our generation’s Lil Wayne”.

Meanwhile, Future dropped his eighth studio album ‘High Off Life’ back in May, which featured the hit ‘Life Is Good’.

In August, the rapper teamed up with Swae Lee and Internet Money for ‘Thrusting’, a song on the latter collective’s latest album ‘B4 the Storm’.