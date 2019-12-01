Lil Uzi Vert previews new single despite ongoing issues with his record label

Lil Uzi Vert has shared a preview of his upcoming new single despite ongoing issues with his record label.
On Saturday (November 30), Uzi took to Twitter to share the first single from his long delayed album ‘Eternal Atake’ called ‘FUTSAL’.
The Philadelphia rapper shared a snippet of ‘FUTSAL’ in a video clip that showed him performing an accompanying dance routine that he calls the ‘FUTSAL Shuffle’.
Uzi did not confirm a release date for the new song but did hashtag his video 2020, so it looks like he’s hoping to release it in full sometime next year.
The ‘XO TOUR Llif3’ rapper has been involved in an ongoing beef with his record label Generation Now for quite some time. Earlier this week he called out label boss DJ Drama and suggested that the situation with the label is what’s holding back the release of his new album.
Uzi had also hit out at producer Forza and accused him of stealing and selling his music. The producer later took to Twitter and threatened to kill himself.
Meanwhile, this summer Lil Uzi Vert cancelled several dates on his festival tour in the UK and Europe.
The rapper pulled out of Wireless Festival, Longitude Festival in Ireland and Woo Hah! in the Netherlands.