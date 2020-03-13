Lil Uzi Vert releases second new album this month

Lil Uzi Vert has released a second album’s worth of new material, only a week after the long-awaited arrival of ‘Eternal Atake’.

Packaged as a deluxe edition of the March 6 record, the 14-track release features Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, and Chief Keef.

The rapper began teasing ‘Eternal Atake’ back in July 2018 – a year after the release of his debut album ‘Luv Is Rage 2’ – when he shared the title on Twitter.

Now, despite threatening to quit music in the interim, it appears Uzi amassed enough material for two albums. Listen to ‘Myron’ below.

In December, Grimes revealed that Lil Uzi Vert had nearly collaborated with her too – explaining how asked her to produce an EP for him, only for the rapper to ignore the music she sent over to him.

“He asked me to produce an EP for him once, and then I sent him the WeTransfer and he never downloaded it,” she explained. “And I was like, ‘Dude, I spent two weeks on this.’ It hurt my feelings. I think ‘Darkseid’ is from that session. That’s how I, like, have all these weird rap beats.”

In a five-star review of ‘Eternal Atake’, NME said: “Lil Uzi Vert still has the game in a chokehold. He’s been making masterpieces for five years now; his body of work offers timestamps for different eras of rap music in that period, from mumble rap (which he pioneered with 2016’s ‘Luv Is Rage’ and ‘Lil Uzi Vert Vs The World’), or the commercial rap he pushed out on his debut ‘Luv Is Rage 2’.

“And here, again, he has made another record that will stay close to the hearts of a generation of rap fans. He is surely our generation’s Lil Wayne.”