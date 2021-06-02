Lil Uzi Vert removes $24 million diamond that was implanted in his forehead

Lil Uzi Vert has removed the $24 million diamond that had been implanted in his forehead, months after unveiling the bizarre accessory.

The rapper unveiled the new look in February and said that the pink rock is “10, almost 11 carats”, while also the most expensive purchase he has ever made.

He then explained that the only reason the $24million (£17.6million) accessory was put in his forehead was that he couldn’t trust himself not to lose it.

Despite a representative for jeweller Elliott Eliantte claiming that the diamond was as “safe as any other piercing”, Lil Uzi Vert subsequently claimed that the rock was causing him bleeding, and that he would need to have it removed.

Over the weekend, the rapper was spotted in Miami with a bare forehead – although it’s yet to be confirmed if his decision to remove the rock was health related.

In a photo posted on Instagram by DJ Akademiks, Lil Uzi was seen without the rock as he posed for a snap with fellow rapper and girlfriend JT.

Commenting on the photo, one Instagram user said: “I’m late lol did he remove that diamond?”

Lil Uzi is yet to officially confirm the reason for the piercing’s removal, although he previously expressed a desire to turn into a ring.

He also explained that he has been paying off the diamond since 2017, having only recently finalised the last payment.

Earlier this year, he also joined Grimes in declaring that he will get a brain chip implanted.

The bizarre pledge came when Lil Uzi tweeted “Neuralink” – a reference to Elon Musk’s start-up firm that aims to develop implant a computer interface in the human brain to provide long-term treatment for neurological conditions such as dementia.

In January, Musk told users of private app Clubhouse that Neuralink recently used its nanotechnology to implant a chip into a monkey’s brain, which, he claims, allowed the animal to play video games using only its mind.

“You can’t even see where the neural implant was put in, except that he’s got a slight like dark mohawk,” Musk said, per The Hill.