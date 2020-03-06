Lil Uzi Vert samples Microsoft Windows pinball game on ‘You Better Move’

A track on Lil Uzi Vert’s new album ‘Eternal Atake’ is making fans nostalgic for the early ‘00s after some listeners uncovered a throwback sample in the song.

‘You Better Move’, the fifth track on the long-awaited second album, boasts a beat built around a sample of the Microsoft Windows game 3D Pinball – Space Cadet, as Genius notes.

The song begins with the sound the game made when the ball was shot back up the right-hand side of the board after landing on a switch next to the initial launchpad. The beat, which was produced by Brandon Finessin, continues to incorporate that noise throughout the song.

Advertisement

3D Pinball – Space Cadet appeared on Windows operating systems including Windows 2000, Windows ME and Windows XP, but was removed from the company’s computers after it encountered an unresolvable bug.

You can listen to ‘You Better Move’ and a recording of the sound effect from the original 3D Pinball – Space Cadet above.

‘Eternal Atake’ was released today (March 6) despite Uzi not confirming a release date for it in advance. The rapper had been teasing the album since 2018 when he first tweeted the title.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, he shared a trailer for ‘Eternal Atake’, featuring the song ‘Baby Pluto’, while he confirmed the tracklist on his social media pages yesterday (March 5).

Between completing ‘Eternal Atake’ in December 2018 and its release, Uzi appeared to announce he was quitting music. “I wanna take the time out to say I thank each and every one of my supporters but I’m done with music,” he tweeted in January 2019, before reversing the decision.