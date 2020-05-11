Lil Uzi Vert says he has a new album “coming soon”

Lil Uzi Vert has revealed during a Twitter exchange with a fan that he has a new album “coming soon.”

It comes after the rapper released his long-awaited second studio album ‘Eternal Atake’ in March, which featured the singles ‘Futsal Shuffle 2020’ and ‘That Way’.

On Sunday (May 10), Uzi responded to a fan disgruntled about a poor experience at one of his shows. “I was young high and took life for granted never again I’m on my do every show till I get kicked off stage shit,” he tweeted the fan.

Another fan replied: “So you’re telling me there was high possibility I would’ve seen you perform the entirety of EA if jmblya happened……..,” referencing the recently postponed Texas-based festival JMBLYA that Uzi was on the lineup for.

Uzi quoted the reply, writing: “EA and my New Album that’s coming soon.”

Earlier this month, Post Malone’s manager shared that a collaboration between the ‘Rock Star’ rapper and Lil Uzi Vert could be on the way.

In an Instagram post, Posty’s longtime manager Dre London uploaded an old clip of Malone and Lil Uzi Vert hanging out backstage at a concert in 2015. In the caption, he teased a potential collaboration between the two on the new album.

“I remember these two hustling from ground zero in 2015. To see the levels they’ve brought it to is amazing!!” he wrote. “I know we got a lot of surprises on this next project, Maybe a Posty Vert idk I just wanted to post this clip from memory lane!!”

Meanwhile, Paramore‘s Hayley Williams has said she turned down a collaboration with Uzi Vert, because she feared the track would boost her to an uncomfortable level of fame.

The singer, who recently unveiled her ‘Petals for Armor’ solo project, admitted she “loved” the rapper’s music but still had to turn down the collaboration.