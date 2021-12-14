Lil Uzi Vert says his insurance company nearly “cut him off” over forehead diamond piercing

Lil Uzi Vert has shed new light on his infamous forehead diamond piercing, claiming his insurance company tried to “cut him off” over it.

Speaking on Twitch streamer Trainwreck’s Scuffed podcast on December 10, the rapper revealed that his insurance company tried to cut him off after he had a pink diamond, worth $24million (£17.6million), pierced into his forehead in February.

“My insurance tried to cut me off, they were like, ‘This kid’s trying to kill himself,’” he said. “Because we knew it was a piercing, my insurance looked at it like, ‘This kid just implanted this diamond in his head, and he’s gonna die.’ I really had to call the piercing person and show them low-key… it’s literally a piercing.”

“But everything’s straight,” he said, appearing to confirm that the issue has since been resolved.

Uzi said he never considered the piercing would have implications on his insurance: “I never even thought about my insurance company, like my life insurance. I just started living life, I’m like ‘what they fuck are they calling for?’”

In July, the rapper had the diamond ripped out from his forehead after jumping into the crowd while performing at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival. Uzi has since confirmed that the diamond is still in his possession, and he has yet to get the gem implanted again.

“This is actually the back post of it,” he said during the podcast appearance, gesturing towards where the piercing sat. “It was pretty heavy, it was like ripping my forehead and I had to let it reheal.”

In late October, Lil Uzi Vert released ‘Demon High’, his first solo single of the year. This year, Uzi has appeared on the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack and collaborated with Tyler, The Creator on his 2021 album ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’, as well as Meek Mill on ‘Blue Notes 2’, Trippie Redd on ‘Holy Smokes’ and more.