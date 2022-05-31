Lil Uzi Vert says Jack Harlow “doesn’t have white privilege”

Lil Uzi Vert has said that Jack Harlow “doesn’t have white privilege”, after question marks surfaced around Harlow’s chart success in the face of some poor reviews of his new album.

Harlow’s ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You‘, which was released earlier this month, has in general received average or poor ratings by critics [via Metacritic] despite debuting at Number Three on the Billboard 200 chart. It peaked at Number Three in the UK.

As suggested by TMZ, which filmed a short interview with Vert while he was on a fan meet-and-greet this month, Harlow’s success could be seen as “white privilege”.

Advertisement

Vert responded to the reporter’s question about whether Harlow “deserves all the hate he’s getting”. “Nah, he’s really good,” Vert told the interviewer as he turned to the camera.

When asked about the “white privilege”, Vert answered: “Nah, he doesn’t have white privilege…nah, he’s signed to Black people.”

The rapper was referencing Generation Now, DJ Drama’s label and an imprint of Atlantic Records that both Harlow and Vert have been signed to. However, it appears that Vert wasn’t responding to the true concept of white privilege and instead was merely backing his labelmate. You can watch the interview below.

Meanwhile, Harlow has spoken about his friendship with Pete Davidson in a new mini-essay for Time magazine.

The rapper’s friendship with the comedian started on a FaceTime call, and over the past couple of years they’ve collaborated on a number of things including a Saturday Night Live sketch about NFTs.

Advertisement

Davidson – who recently left SNL after seven seasons – has been named one of Time‘s 100 Most Influential People, and along with the accolade came praise from Harlow, who also walked readers down memory lane.