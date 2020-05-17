Lil Uzi Vert has discussed his upcoming new album, suggesting that it’s set to see him embracing the sound of his old music

The rapper released his long-awaited second album ‘Eternal Atake’ back in March, and almost immediately revealed that another new record was on the way.

After saying that the new record was “coming soon” earlier this month, Uzi has discussed what the album might sound like with a fan on Twitter.

Advertisement

A fan tweeted the rapper, asking him: “are we gonna feel the energy through the songs like old uzi music?”

Uzi replied: “Yes I had 2 get my feet wet again if you here my new features I’m back on my shit.”

Yes I had 2 get my feet wet again if you here my new features I’m back on my shit 🛸 https://t.co/b2GngL5x8F — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) May 16, 2020

After releasing ‘Eternal Atake’ in March, Uzi shared an expanded version of the album, featuring a whole second disc and taking the tracklisting to 32 songs.

Reviewing ‘Eternal Atake’, NME wrote: “Inspired by Greek mythology, this sprawling record sees Uzi confirm his status as a modern great whose releases act as timestamps for rap.

“Lil Uzi Vert still has the game in a chokehold,” the review continued. He’s been making masterpieces for five years now; his body of work offers timestamps for different eras of rap music in that period. And here, again, he has made another record that will stay close to the hearts of a generation of rap fans. He is surely our generation’s Lil Wayne.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Paramore‘s Hayley Williams recently said that she turned down a track with Lil Uzi Vert over fears that such a collaboration would give her uncomfortable levels of fame.