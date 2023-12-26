Lil Uzi Vert says they will retire from music after dropping next album

Lil Uzi Vert‘s next album, ‘Luv Is Rage 3’, will supposedly be the rapper’s last.

On Christmas eve (December 24), the ‘Just Wanna Rock’ rapper – who uses they/them pronouns – confirmed to TMZ that the upcoming record will be their last before they focus on making women’s clothing.

When asked why Lil Uzi Vert is retiring after the next record, the rapper said to the outlet, “I want to make music, I love making music but I don’t really wanna make music like that no more” before adding, “I want to make like, women’s clothes. I’ve been working on my office in my house.”

‘Luv Is Rage 3’ has yet to receive a release date, but has been a project that the rapper has been teasing for some time now. This also isn’t the first time Lil Uzi Vert has been teasing their retirement, with the rapper first hinting at their departure from music in October.

“I came to this conclusion not too long ago,” Uzi told the crowd during a show on their ‘Pink Tape’ tour in October. “I was gonna wait ’til later to say it but, you know, I’m dropping ‘Luv Is Rage 3’ and ‘Luv Is Rage 3’ will be my last album.”

“Relax. It’s okay,” they said at the time. “After Luv Is Rage 3, I guess I will go on another tour. But after that, I wanna try to live a normal life. Thank you for all your support and thank you for supporting me on my decision. I’ll make sure that I give it my all on ‘Luv Is Rage 3’ this time because we gotta keep the legacy going. Thank you.”

Lil Uzi Vert most recently featured on the Nicki Minaj cut, ‘Everybody’, from her latest album. That album scored a four-star review from Nick Levine, who wrote for NME: “‘Pink Friday 2’ feels like a consolidation and refinement of everything Minaj can do – including dropping pop culture references that no other artist would think of… Thirteen years after ‘Pink Friday’, Nicki Minaj hasn’t lost her ability to catch us by surprise.’