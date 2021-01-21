Lil Wayne and Kodak Black thank Donald Trump for pardoning them before he left office

Lil Wayne and Kodak Black have publicly thanked Donald Trump after he granted them a full presidential pardon.

The rappers were among 140 people who were either granted pardons or had their sentences commuted by the former President before he left office yesterday (January 20).

Wayne earlier shared his new song ‘Ain’t Got Time’ following his pardon but he has now taken to Twitter to thank Trump.

“I want to thank President Trump for recognizing that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community,” he wrote. “I also want to thank @bradfordcohen for working so diligently to secure another chance for me. Love!”

Wayne had been facing up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in December to one count of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon in relation to a 2019 incident at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

Black also shared his thoughts, tweeting: “I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love.

“It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing.”

Black was serving a 46-month prison sentence on federal weapons charges. He was sentenced back in November 2019 after being found guilty of falsifying information on background forms while attempting to purchase firearms.

The rapper previously said he would donate $1 million to charity if Trump gave him a presidential pardon.

Wayne and Black were two of over 140 people who were pardoned or had their sentences commuted on Trump’s final day in office.

That list also notably included former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon, who was a founding member of far-right media organisation Breitbart News.