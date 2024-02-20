Lil Wayne, André 3000, Nas and more announced as acts for 2024 Roots Picnic

The Roots have announced the acts for this year’s edition of their annual Roots Picnic festival in Philadelphia.

The two-day music festival will return to its usual home of The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA on June 1-2. Lil Wayne with The Roots, Jill Scott and Nas are set to headline the festival with André 3000 performing a special set in support of his recently released debut solo LP ‘New Blue Sun’.

Other acts set to play include Gunna, Victoria Monét, Sexyy Red, Babyface, Wale, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Cam’ron, Funk Flex, and more.

The festival will also see various collaborations take place such as The Roots’ Black Thought performinf with Method Man and Redman, Fantasia and Muni Long teaming up with Adam Blackstone and Scarface and Amerie set to play with the Backyard Band.

General ticket sale will commence on Friday, February 23 at 10am local time. Visit here to purchase tickets.

In other news, Questlove previously shared his thoughts on André 3000’s comeback album, describing it as “a good medicine”.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Questlove shared his enthusiasm for the new project, writing: “Man — critics often ask “what song do you wish you’da written that another artist made?” The answer is always [OutKast’s] “SpottieOttieDopealiscious” but man — this was next level.”

“I am no stranger to the “departure album”, The Roots’ drummer continued. “I’ve even taught my first 2 years at NYU about them (Sgt Peppers/Dirty Mind/Paul’s Boutique/Pet Sounds/There’s A Riot Goin On/Journey Through The Secret Life Of Plants/Pinkerton/Awaken My Love/Slow Train Coming/Here My Dear) — albums the complete opposite of what the artist is known for.”

“I knew this 3000 jawn was a left turn but I didn’t know it’s the RIGHT left turn. All you newbie meditators/microdosers/“time-out-for-me—before-I-hurt-someone” people who are trying to do better — THIS is good medicine music for you.”

“I always said “one day imma make the ambient record I’d love to sleep and dream to”,” he added, before concluding: “thank you @andre3000 #NewBlueSun”.

Elsewhere, Victoria Monét won three Grammys at this year’s edition of the Recording Academy’s annual ceremony.