Lil Wayne announces first UK live show in 14 years

Lil Wayne has shared details of his first live performance in the UK for 14 years.

The rapper is set to return in the summer for an exclusive slot at Strawberries & Creem Festival, which takes place at Childerley Orchard in Cambridge from June 17-19.

Strawberries & Creem has also confirmed today (February 17) that Ella Mai, Mabel and Tems will all headline the main stage across the three days of the festival.

Tion Wayne, Ghetts, Rema, Ms Banks, David Rodigan, Enny, Sub Focus, High Contrast, Katy B, Wilkinson and Lisa Maffia are also on the line-up.

“This year, as we scale up to a full three days, we wanted to ensure our musical offering matched that level of ambition – as well as reflecting our incredibly diverse crowd,” Strawberries & Creem co-founder Preye Crooks said in a statement about this year’s festival, the line-up poster for which you can see below.

“We have gone further than ever before to bring exceptional artists together, showing Strawberries & Creem to be a major player on the weekend festival scene. As a team, we also wanted to shine a light on some amazing genres and artists that aren’t always celebrated in full at other festivals.

“We hope we have curated a truly representative and exciting line-up, one that offers an unrivalled experience to our festival goers – covering everything from D&B and dance music, to reggae and R&B.”

Tickets for Strawberries & Creem 2022 will initially be available in a pre-sale from 10am on Monday (February 21), which requires a sign-up on the festival’s website. General sale will then begin at 10am on Tuesday (February 22).

Last month Lil Wayne released his 2011 mixtape ‘Sorry 4 The Wait’ on streaming services for the first time.