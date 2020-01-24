Lil Wayne announces new album ‘Funeral’

Lil Wayne has announced that he’ll debut his new album ‘Funeral’ next week.

The follow-up to 2018’s ‘Tha Carter V‘ will arrive on January 31, according to a Twitter post which also included a snippet of new music.

“Welcome to the funeral, yeah, closed casket as usual,” he raps in the brief snippet. The Twitter post also included a link to Wayne’s website, where the record can be purchased on CD, LP, cassette, and digital.

It comes after the rapper – real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr – teased a new song in an ESPN commercial.

In some behind-the-scenes footage of the commercial, Wayne is seen on stage with a live band performing what appears to be a new song.

Meanwhile, the rapper was recently on-board a private jet that was found to be carrying cocaine and a gun after a search by federal agents.

In late 2019, he launched his own personal brand of weed, promising that the marijuana strain he has developed contains the “highest natural levels of THC available.”

GKUA Ultra Premium is now available in select Los Angeles stores as a flower and concentrate, as well as vape batteries and cartridges. A wider release is due to take place in 2020.