Listen to Lil Wayne and Young Thug team up for trap-inspired ‘Bless’

Lil Wayne has collaborated with Young Thug for ‘Bless’, the lead single from his upcoming mixtape with producer Wheezy. Listen to the song below.

Wayne dropped two full-length projects last year with the ‘Tha Fix Before That VI’ mixtape and in September and ‘Welcome 2 Collegrave’ last November. Earlier this week, the Memphis-born rapper announced his first single of 2024 with a 10-second teaser video and it will appear on his third record in seven months.

Now, the ‘Dedication’ rapper has dropped ‘Bless’, which oozes confidence as Wayne opens the song: “I’m sorry, I’m not sorry / I’m too gnarly for your shit, bitch / I’m a make you go back from calamari to fish sticks / I put you in a whole different category when you dis’ rich.”

Advertisement

The collaboration is significant to fans considering the history between Wayne and Thug. Before releasing his breakthrough mixtape ‘Barter 6’, the latter wanted to name the record ‘Carter 6’ to pay homage to Wayne. However, it rubbed the Cash Money Records star and his fans the wrong way as Thugger would have dropped ‘Carter 6’ before Wayne could release the long-delayed ‘Tha Carter V’.

Weezy addressed it when the artwork dropped, reportedly telling a Mississippi concert crowd, “I want y’all to do me a favour and stop listening to songs of n***as that pose naked on they motherfucking album cover.”

Meanhile, Thug denied having any ill will when picking the name. However, tensions rose as the ‘Ski’ star was at the time a part of Birdman’s Rich Gang label amidst Wayne’s legal battle with his mentor and Cash Money Records over the release of ‘Tha Carter V’.

Recommended

Furthermore, Thug and Birdman found themselves considered in suspects in an incident where Lil Wayne’s tour bus was shot at in Atlanta back in 2015. Neither was convicted but the incident became part of the sweeping R.I.C.O case Young Thug and his musical collective YSL (Young Stoner Life) are currently fighting.

In addition to ‘Bless’, Wayne shared the artwork for his and Wheezy’s collaborative mixtape, ‘Weezy V Wheezy’. It is wrestling-themed, taking inspiration from the main event posters of the ’90s promotion World Championship Wrestling (WCW). Take a look at the artwork below.

Lil Wayne & Young Thug – Bless Friday pic.twitter.com/amXu9URk53 — BEEPR APP (@beepr_app) April 3, 2024

No release date has been confirmed for ‘Weezy V Wheezy’ yet.

Advertisement

Last Monday (April 1), Lil Wayne appeared on the World Wrestling Entertainment’s flagship show RAW, revealing that he will be performing at their flagship premium live event Wrestlemania 40. During a backstage segment, he told wrestler Jey Uso he’ll be at the PLE this weekend (April 5 and 6), adding: “I’ll be bringing my single. World premiere. WrestleMania. You know what it is.”

Elsewhere, Young Thug (real name Jeffery Lamar Williams) is currently on trial for nine gang-related charges. He was arrested back in May 2022 alongside other members of YSL as Atlanta police believe they are “a criminal street gang” that violates the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). Williams had his bail denied three times.