Lil Wayne is expected to be among those who will receive a pardon from Donald Trump before he leaves office as US President tomorrow (January 20).

The Guardian reports that the rapper, who is facing prison time for a 2019 gun charge, will be on the list of Presidential pardons. Trump’s former aide Steve Bannon, as well as Trump himself, his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his immediate family, will not be granted a pardon, however.

Back in December Wayne pled guilty to a federal firearms charge relating to a December 2019 incident, in which he was arrested for illegal possession of a handgun during a flight on his private jet from California to Florida. He is set to appear in court on January 28, facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The rapper met with Trump back in October of last year ahead of the presidential election, posting a heavily criticised photo of the pair together on his social media accounts.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

“Just had a great meeting with [Trump] besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” he wrote alongside the image.

“He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

The legal team of Tiger King star Joe Exotic have also said the jailed zoo owner is set for a pardon, and claim they have booked a limousine in anticipation for his release.

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne recently released a new version of ‘Green And Yellow’, the rapper’s tribute to his beloved American football team the Green Bay Packers.