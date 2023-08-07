Lil Wayne says inspiring rappers to get face tattoos “feels amazing”

Lil Wayne has shared his thoughts on influencing rappers to get face tattoos.

Speaking to Billboard to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop, Lil Wayne was asked what it’s like for him to see today’s rappers being directly influenced by his music and style. In short, the ‘A Milli’ rapper thinks “it feels amazing”.

Lil Wayne said: “Sometimes people ask me how I feel about everybody looking like me, everybody getting tattoos, etc. That’s like seeing your kid come out of the room and looking just like you; it feels amazing. So the visible influence is kind of obvious because I know for a fact I didn’t get this look from anyone. There was no one that inspired this look. I just ran into looking like this.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lil Wayne – who was placed seventh in Billboard‘s ranking of the best hip-hop artists of all time – shared his own top five list, which features Missy Elliot, Jay-Z, UGK, Goodie Mob and Biggie in no particular order.

Lil Wayne most recently released his greatest hits compilation, titled ‘I Am Music’ in March. The record includes his biggest hits, such as ‘A Milli’, ‘How To Love’, ‘Mr Carter’ featuring Jay-Z, ‘Mrs. Officer’ and more.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Run DMC, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Ice Cube, Eve, Lil Kim, Remy Ma, Fat Joe, Common, Ghostface Killah and more will be putting a special performance in New York on August 11. Tickets can be purchased here.