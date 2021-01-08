Trump reportedly considering presidential pardons for Lil Wayne and Kodak Black

Lil Wayne and Kodak Black are reportedly among those that US President Donald Trump is considering pardoning during the final days of his incumbency.

According to Bloomberg, both rappers appear on the list of individuals Trump may announce the pardoning of on January 19 – his last full day in office.

Back in December, Wayne pled guilty to a federal firearms charge relating to a December 2019 incident, in which he was arrested for illegal possession of a handgun during a flight on his private jet from California to Florida. He is set to appear in court on January 28, facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The rapper met with Trump back in October of last year ahead of the federal election, posting a heavily-criticised photo of the pair together on his social media accounts.

“Just had a great meeting with [Trump] besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” he wrote alongside the image. “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Kodak, meanwhile, is currently serving a 46-month prison sentence on federal weapons charges. He was sentenced back in November 2019 after being found guilty of falsifying information on background forms while attempting to purchase firearms.

Late last year, in a since-deleted tweet, the rapper – real name Bill Kahan Kapri – said he would give $1million to charity if the President released him from prison early.

Earlier this week, Lil Yachty tweeted at Trump, calling for Kapri to be released.

“My friend… deserves to be commuted,” Yachty wrote on January 5. “The system punished him way to [sic] hard for a paperwork crime.”

Hey @realDonaldTrump my friend @KodakBlack1k deserves to be commuted. The system punished him way to hard for a paperwork crime #freekodak — concrete boy boat (@lilyachty) January 4, 2021

Trump is also reportedly considering granting preemptive pardons to several members of his staff, including Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and senior adviser Stephen Miller, along with daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.

Notably, Trump is also reportedly exploring options with his legal team around pardoning himself, having discussed the unprecedented possibility with his aides in recent weeks. It is unclear whether Trump will have the legal power to grant himself a pardon – it’s never been attempted by a former US president.

According to Bloomberg, the President’s ideas are “currently being vetted by senior advisers and the White House counsel’s office”.