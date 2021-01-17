Lil Wayne releases new version of NFL anthem ‘Green And Yellow’

Lil Wayne has released a new version of ‘Green And Yellow’, the rapper’s tribute to his beloved American football team the Green Bay Packers.

Nearly 10 years after the original song was released, the Packers asked Wayne to record an update on the anthem – with the new version fully titled ‘Green And Yellow (Green Bay Packers Theme Song)’ – and he was happy to oblige.

Weezy announced the track during an appearance on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed on Friday (January 15), and shared more details on how the song came together.

“I did a song before and we had a good turnout. It was successful,” Wayne said. “We had good results, and we’re going to try to do it again this time… I put a lot of time into it. I worked on it for three days, too. I don’t do that.”

The rapper added that he wanted Packers players “to hear it and be ready to run through a wall”.

.@LilTunechi on the theme song he made for the Packers playoff run: "I want them to hear it and be ready to run through a wall. Me and Coach Matt been cool. I put a lot of time into it. I worked on it for 3 days and I usually don't do that." pic.twitter.com/yd5IkvKSD0 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 15, 2021

Wayne also discussed how he became a Packers fan while growing up in New Orleans, explaining that it began with the Packers’ Super Bowl win in his home town in 1997.

“My late father, Reginald McDonald, he attended that Super Bowl – he wasn’t a fan of any of the teams there. It was just so amazing that the Super Bowl was in New Orleans,” he said.

“He came home with Green Bay championship towels… cups, hats – anything that was being given, he had it, he brought it to the house. From that moment on, I was a Green Bay Packers fan.”

Listen to ‘Green and Yellow (Green Bay Packers Theme Song)’ below.

The ‘Green And Yellow’ update follows last October’s ‘NFL’ as the latest American football-inspired track from the artist.

Wayne and Kodak Black are also reportedly among those that US President Donald Trump is considering pardoning during the final days of his term.

Back in December, Wayne pled guilty to a federal firearms charge relating to a December 2019 incident, in which he was arrested for illegal possession of a handgun during a flight on his private jet from California to Florida. He is set to appear in court on January 28, facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.