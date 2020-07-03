Lil Wayne releases reworked ‘Free Weezy Album’ to mark project’s fifth anniversary

Lil Wayne has shared a new version of his ‘Free Weezy Album’ on streaming services, in celebration of the project’s fifth anniversary.

Originally released in 2015, the new version that has appeared on streaming services features 12 of the record’s original 16 tracks, as well as a new song entitled ‘We Livin’ Like That’.

A number of the 2015 songs are missing from the new version, however. They are ‘I Feel Good’, ‘Thinking About You’, ‘He’s Dead’ and ‘Without You’. Some of the samples have also been changed.

You can stream the 2020 version of the album, which is released under the title ‘FWA’ below.

Earlier this week, meanwhile, Wayne honoured the late Kobe Bryant during the BET Awards by performing an updated rendition of his 2009 track named after the basketball star who died in a helicopter accident earlier this year.

During the performance, the rapper touched on the NBA star’s legacy and spoke directly to his family.

“Heart goes out to Vanessa and the whole Black Mamba family,” Wayne rapped during his performance of the track.

Lil Wayne’s album, ‘Funeral’, was released in February. NME gave the record three stars, saying “some artists will always be young-at-heart, and the influential rapper continues to cut a spritely figure on his 13th studio album”.

Last month, the rapper shared a deluxe version of the album, which featured collaborations with Doja Cat, Lil Uzi Vert and Jessie Reyez, among others.