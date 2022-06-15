Lil Wayne reportedly refused entry to the UK by Home Office, cancels festival show

Lil Wayne has been reportedly been refused entry to the UK by the Home Office, leading him to cancel an imminent festival show.

The rapper was due to headline Strawberries & Creem festival in Cambridgeshire on Saturday night (June 18) as his first UK show in 14 years.

However, in a statement released by the festival this afternoon (June 15), they revealed that “a last-minute decision” was made “directly” by the Home Office to refuse Lil Wayne entry into the country.

Advertisement

“Due to extreme circumstances beyond our control or influence, we are very sorry to inform you that Lil Wayne is now unable to perform at the festival on Saturday 18th June,” they wrote, adding that Ludacris would replace him as the headliner on Saturday night.

“Lil Wayne has been refused entry to the UK directly by the Home Office in a last-minute decision. We are deeply disappointed by this sudden and negative ruling.”

Strawberries & Creem’s statement added: “We have received very minimal notice, and the timing of the decision is of course upsetting for all involved – including Lil Wayne’s fans, as well as the festival team.”

Lil Wayne will no longer be performing at Strawberries & Creem 2022.

LUDACRIS will now perform on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/cywZip2DsY — Strawberries & Creem Festival (@SandCFestival) June 15, 2022

The festival went on to say that any fans with tickets for the Saturday of the festival are now entitled to a free ticket for Sunday (June 19), or a discount on tickets for the 2023 edition of the festival.

“In absence of any statement from Lil Wayne, we would like to apologise to everyone who was coming to see him perform at S&C,” they went on. “We look forward to welcoming the iconic Ludacris to the stage instead.

Advertisement

“We can’t wait to see all of you this weekend. Love and thank you for your support as always.”

Strawberries & Creem Festival takes place at Childerley Orchard in Cambridge, with Ella Mai, Mabel and Tems all set to play the main stage across the three days of the festival.

Tion Wayne, Ghetts, Rema, Ms Banks, David Rodigan, Enny, Sub Focus, High Contrast, Katy B, Wilkinson and Lisa Maffia are also on the line-up.