Lil Wayne says he had a “great meeting” with Donald Trump over criminal reform

Lil Wayne has today (October 30) revealed he has met with President Donald Trump just days before the 2020 US election.

Posting a photo of the two of them on Twitter, Wayne wrote he “had a great meeting” with the president.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” he wrote.

“He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Wayne isn’t the first celebrity to meet with Trump to discuss criminal and prison reform, with Kim Kardashian-West doing the same thing over two years ago.

Weezy is also not the first rapper to meet with Trump, with Kanye West famously doing so a few years ago, donning the ‘Make America Great Again’ hat.

More recently, Ice Cube received backlash after he connected with the Republican Party by allowing them to add to Cube’s ‘A Contract With Black America‘ campaign and use elements of it in the party’s Black Economic Empowerment Platinum Plan, which hopes to sway Black voters ahead of the election.

Ice Cube did deny his support for Trump, but also said he wasn’t just going to give his vote to the Democrats.

“White supremacy do turn me off,” Ice Cube said in an interview, “but it’s everywhere, and it’s on both sides of the aisle.

“That’s just the reality that we live in, and I’m not naive to that. We’re engulfed in white supremacy, so that’s just something we’re gonna have to fight our way out of.”