Lil Wayne shares ‘B Side’ deluxe edition of ‘No Ceilings 3’ mixtape

Lil Wayne has shared a deluxe edition of his new ‘No Ceilings 3’ mixtape.

The rapper shared the mixtape, hosted by DJ Khaled and featuring a verse from Drake, at the end of November, and has now added 14 new tracks to the mixtape with the expanded edition.

As with ‘No Ceilings 3’, the ‘B Side’ effort is also hosted by DJ Khaled, and sees Wayne interpolating and sampling a host of tracks from others, including SZA’s ‘Hit Different’ (on a new song of the same name) and YNW Melly and Kanye West’s ‘Mixed Personalities’.

Stream ‘No Ceilings 3 – B Side’ in full via YouTube below.

“The mixtape game seemed to be a dying art and since I’m one of the pioneers of the craft, and it played such a big part in my career, I felt it was only right to resurrect it,” Lil Wayne said of ‘No Ceilings 3’ in an interview with Complex. “Also, it’s a lot of songs out here I wanted to kill my way!”

In other news, Lil Wayne pleaded guilty to one count of illegal firearm possession this month.

The rapper – real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. – was charged last month for an incident in December 2019, in which the rapper had boarded a flight with a loaded .45 calibre handgun packed in his luggage.

Carter is also being sued by his former managers Ronald Sweeney and Avant Garde Management for alleged unpaid commissions.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the two claim they are owed over $20 million in unpaid management commissions by Wayne. They claim to have managed over 30 lawsuits for the rapper, which brought in a substantial amount of money for him, and for which they allege they “received very little compensation”.