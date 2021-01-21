Lil Wayne shares new song ‘Ain’t Got Time’ following Trump pardon

Lil Wayne has shared his new song ‘Ain’t Got Time’ following on from being granted a full presidential pardon by Donald Trump this week – you can listen to the track below.

The rapper was among 140 people who were either granted pardons or had their sentences commuted by the former President before he left office yesterday (January 20).

Wayne had been facing up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in December to one count of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon in relation to a 2019 incident at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

‘Ain’t Got Time’ has now been released by Wayne following his pardon, with the Fousheé-featuring track not making direct reference to either his pardon or Trump.

You can hear Lil Wayne’s ‘Ain’t Got Time’ above.

Rapper Kodak Black and Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris also received commutations from the former President earlier this week.

Wayne previously met with Trump in October during a meeting which subsequently came in for heavy criticism online.

“Just had a great meeting with [Trump] besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” Wayne wrote alongside an image of himself posing with Trump.

“He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Last weekend saw Lil Wayne release a new version of ‘Green And Yellow’ in tribute to his favourite NFL team, the Green Bay Packers.