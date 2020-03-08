Lil Wayne shares surreal new video for ‘Mama Mia’

Lil Wayne has released a spectacular new music video for his Funeral track ‘Mama Mia’.

The clip features the rapper performing in front of a red casket and a raging fire, while models throw mannequin parts into the furnace.

Since the release of ‘Funeral’ in January, Wayne has been revealed as the robot on TV show The Masked Singer and starred in the video for ‘Forever,’ his joint track with Lil Baby – whose Alabama concert was shut down last night (March 7) after a fan was shot. Watch the ‘Mama Mia’ clip below.

In a three-star review of ‘Funeral’, NME said: “Some may call the playful immaturity a weakness, but the most successful moments of ‘Funeral’ see Lil Wayne leaning into being a big kid. You should let Wayne be Wayne and enjoy the ride, but just make sure you brace yourself for a few uncomfortable bumps along the way.”

Late last year (December 24), the rapper was reportedly on-board board a private jet that was found to be carrying cocaine and a gun, after a search by federal agents.

Wayne landed in the plane in Miami on Monday afternoon, where it was subsequently searched by authorities who had received a tip-off, sources told the Miami Herald.

It was later claimed that cocaine and a firearm were discovered on the plane during the search, which occurred while the rapper was being held on the aircraft.