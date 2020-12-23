Lil Wayne speaks out following Grammy Awards snub

Lil Wayne has questioned his worth as an artist after his album ‘Funeral’ was seemingly snubbed at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The rapper took to social media earlier this week (December 20) to ask fans if they thought there was a reason why the album, which he released in January, is only up for Best Recording Package – and didn’t receive a single nomination in the general or rap categories.

“As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder. Is it me, my musik, or just another technicality?” Wayne tweeted. “I look around w respect & wonder competitively am I not worthy?! Then I look around & see 5 Grammys looking bak at me & I go to the studio.”

As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder. Is it me , my musik, or just another technicality? I look around w respect & wonder competitively am I not worthy?! Then I look around & see 5 Grammys looking bak at me & I go to the studio. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) December 20, 2020

Advertisement

Currently, Wayne has five Grammys to his name. In 2009, he took home gongs for Best Rap Solo Performance (‘A Milli’), Best Rap Song (‘Lollipop’), Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group (‘Swagga Like Us’) and Best Rap Album for ‘Tha Carter III’.

He also took took home the Best Rap Performance Grammy in 2016 for ‘No Problem’, his collaboration with Chance The Rapper and 2 Chainz.

Wayne isn’t the first artist to voice concern over not being recognised by the Recording Academy this year. The Weeknd called out the Grammys last month after he failed to receive a single nomination for his latest album, ‘After Hours’.

In a tweet posted on November 25, The Weeknd – aka Abel Tesfaye – said the Grammys “remain corrupt” and that the organisation “owe me, my fans and the industry transparency”.

A week after the 2021 Grammy nominations came out, Ellie Goulding delivered an op-ed questioning the process behind music awards, and calling for transparency in how the winners are chosen.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne has shared a deluxe edition of his new ‘No Ceilings 3’ mixtape.

The rapper shared the mixtape, hosted by DJ Khaled and featuring a verse from Drake, at the end of November, and has now added 14 new tracks to the mixtape with the expanded edition.