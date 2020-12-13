Lil Wayne sued by former managers for alleged unpaid commissions

Lil Wayne is being sued by his former managers Ronald Sweeney and Avant Garde Management for alleged unpaid commissions.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the two claim they are owed over $20 million in unpaid management commissions by Wayne (real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.).

They claim to have managed over 30 lawsuits for the rapper, which brought in a substantial amount of money for him, and for which they allege they “received very little compensation”.

In the documents, Sweeney claims Wayne hired him in 2005 to help renegotiate his deal with Cash Money Records following his dispute with the New Orleans rap label.

That lawsuit was settled in 2018, and now Sweeney claims he didn’t receive proper compensation for his role in the settlement.

Sweeney and Avant Garde claim that Wayne “failed and refused to pay Plaintiffs his promised 10% of the recovery from lawsuits, 10% of the sale of master recordings owned by Lil Wayne’s record label, and then 17% in general commissions that he owes to Plaintiffs in connection with Plaintiffs’ day to day management activities.”

They added that “they worked tirelessly as Lil Wayne’s manager and close confidante for nearly 14 years” and that they managed “all of his entities, his ‘friends’, his enemies, and his lawyers.”

NME has reached out to Lil Wayne’s representatives for comment.

Yesterday (December 12), Lil Wayne pleaded guilty to one count of illegal firearm possession.

The rapper was charged last month for an incident in December 2019, in which the rapper had boarded a flight with a loaded .45 calibre handgun packed in his luggage.

Under federal law, convicted felons are banned from possessing guns, which means Carter could face up to 10 years imprisonment. He will be handed his sentence on January 28 next year.

It follows the news that Wayne has reportedly sold the rights to his masters for $100 million.

TMZ has reported that the ‘A Milli’ rapper sold his masters to Universal Music Group back in June, but it is just being brought to public knowledge due to a pending lawsuit.