Lil Wayne teases new song while shooting commercial for ESPN

Lil Wayne has teased a new song that he’ll be performing in an upcoming ESPN commercial – listen to it below.

Wayne is someone who regularly appears on ESPN to debate sports. Now it looks like he’s taking his relationship with the American cable network to the next level as he has reportedly shot a commercial for them.

In some behind-the-scenes footage of the commercial, Wayne is seen on stage with a live band performing what appears to be a new song.

Advertisement

Featuring the lyrics: “Get down or lay down/ Lay down or stay down/ Get to the Playoffs/ Can’t take a day off,” take a look at a clip of song and performance below.

Wayne and ESPN have already collaborated on multiple projects including freestyling over the Sports Center theme song and working with Wale on the First Take promo track ‘Running Back’.

Aside from working with ESPN, Lil Wayne also penned ‘No Mercy’, the theme song for Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed, hosted by veteran sports journalist Skip Bayliss and NFL Hall of Fame tight end.

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne was reportedly on-board board a private jet that was found to be carrying cocaine and a gun after a search by federal agents.

Advertisement

The ‘Go DJ’ rapper landed in the plane in Miami on Monday afternoon, where it was subsequently searched by authorities who had received a tip-off, sources told the Miami Herald.