Lil Wayne has released new track ‘Big Worm’, accompanied by a video that sees him turn back the years using face morphing technology.

Directed by Ray Kay, the new video pays tribute to the Young Money rapper as he transforms through the different looks he’s fielded since first hitting the scene with The Hot Boys back in 1997.

Against a blue-lit backdrop, Wayne’s appearance changes from his long black dreads and signature sunglasses to his short cornrows pulled back with a headband to his current blonde mid-length dreads.

‘Big Worm’ appears on the deluxe edition of Wayne’s Funeral album, which features eight additional tracks with guest artists such as Doja Cat, Tory Lanez, Lil Uzi Vert and Jessie Reyez.

Watch the song’s video below:

Last week, Wayne’s ‘No Ceilings’ mixtape was made available on streaming services for the first time.

In the same week, Big Sean previewed a new song called ‘Don Life’ featuring Lil Wayne.

The new song came ahead of the release of the rapper’s new album ‘Detroit 2’, which arrived on Friday (September 4). It’s a follow-up to his 2012 mixtape of the same name, which featured guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Royce Da 5’9″ and Chris Brown.

In July, Lil Wayne shared a new version of his ‘Free Weezy Album’ on streaming services, in celebration of the project’s fifth anniversary.

Originally released in 2015, the new version that has appeared on streaming services features 12 of the record’s original 16 tracks, as well as a new song entitled ‘We Livin’ Like That’.