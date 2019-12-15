Lil Xan announces he’s quit rapping, then changes his mind

Lil Xan yesterday announced his retirement from rapping to focus on his clothing line – only to assert less than a day later that he’s not quitting after all.

The rapper broke the original news on Saturday (November 14) by posting a story to his Instagram, stating that he has “quit rapping” and was “only gonna focus on moving forward with the Xanarchy clothing line”. See the post below.

Advertisement

However, this morning (November 15) Xan took to Instagram again to tell a different story. Alongside a video of the rapper sat down at a large meal, he wrote in the caption that he was “not quitting”.

The ‘Betrayed’ rapper has had an eventful year. In June it was reported that police in Los Angeles were investigating him for assault with a deadly weapon.

According to TMZ, the 22 year old was involved in a dispute with a man who allegedly confronted the rapper about negative comments he made about Tupac’s music being “boring” in 2018. The incident, which was filmed on the man’s phone, shows the two swapping insults until Lil Xan appears to pull out a handgun. The rapper eventually gets into his car before driving away.

It’s also almost a year to the day since Xan announced he was out of rehab and sober. Only hours before announcing the rehab stint on Instagram, the rapper had told TMZ how Mac Miller’s death from an apparent drugs overdose in September had acted as a wake up call.

Advertisement

“The worst one that affected me the most, Mac Miller,” he admitted.

“It hit too close to home so…and I know we both struggle with the same problems and stuff and I just feel like it’s time to get, you know, better.”