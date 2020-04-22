Lil Xan hospitalised with coronavirus-related panic attack

Lil Xan has been hospitalised after suffering a coronavirus-induced panic attack, it has been reported.

The rapper, whose real name is Nicholas Leanos, had been in quarantine at his mother’s house in Corona, California when he began “hallucinating so badly” that an ambulance had to be called.

According to TMZ, the 23-year-old was then taken to a nearby hospital where doctors told him he had suffered a panic attack. He described the episode as “the worst one” so far, having struggled with anxiety issues previously.

Lil Xan told the outlet that he’d been experiencing stress over the lockdown rules, as he is “the breadwinner in his family” and currently unable to play live.

After quickly U-turning on his decision to quit rapping, Lil Xan was set to perform a number of shows throughout the summer. However, the concerts have now been cancelled as the coronavirus crisis continues to disrupt live music. His upcoming new album has also been pushed back.

In late 2019, Xan said that he had “quit rapping” and was “only gonna focus on moving forward with the Xanarchy clothing line”. Shortly afterwards, he uploaded a video along with the caption: “not quitting”.

Last summer, it was reported that police in Los Angeles were investigating the rapper for assault with a deadly weapon.