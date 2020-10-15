Lil Xan opens up about his battle with depression and sobriety

Lil Xan has opened up about his recent battles with depression and sobriety.

Over the summer the rapper said he was now sober after an addiction to prescription pills caused him to suffer multiple seizures earlier this year.

“About 2 months ago I suffered from multiple seizures,” the rapper tweeted at the time alongside a smiling picture of himself.

Advertisement

“This was my second time in the last year I’ve been hospitalized for having seizures. I decided it was best for me, my friend’s, family and supporters that I quit all prescriptions pills.”

Now, he has taken to Instagram to talk about his recent struggle with depression.

“This is really weird for me to talk about. I’ve been going through a little depression and it fucking sucks,” he said.

“I feel like I lost a lot of confidence and this is really hard for me to talk about. I’m doing a lot better but I’m still trying to get back to a good level of just self-love and appreciating myself.

“I’m very appreciative for the friends and family that I have around me and the opportunities that I’ve been blessed with in the past. I’m just having a really hard time trying to get back to how things were.”

Advertisement

Xan went on to say he was starting feel a little bit better but that the process is a “bitch”.

In April, he was also hospitalised after suffering a coronavirus-induced panic attack. It is unclear if it was linked to the seizures.

Lil Xan told TMZ at the time that he’d been experiencing stress over the lockdown rules, as he is “the breadwinner in his family” and currently unable to play live.

For help and advice on mental health: