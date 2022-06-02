Lil Xan quits own tour following dispute with support act

Lil Xan has dropped out of his own tour following a dispute with his support act.

In a post on Instagram, support band Dropout Kings told fans that their Florida gigs in Tampa and Jacksonville this week were both cancelled.

“Straight up fuck Lil Xan 100% I don’t even care,” they wrote on Instagram. “Dude is a total piece of shit for doing this to all the artists and staff involved in this. Decided to do this to everyone after everyone already left for tour, then doesn’t even show up to his set for so what fest.”

A tweet from the band added: “[Lil Xan] dropped off our tour after everyone already left cross country. Didn’t show up for his set at so what. We’re rebooking this entire tour stay tuned. Please bear with us. Also fuck Lil Xan.”

@lilxanfuhyobih dropped off our tour after everyone already left cross country. Didn’t show up for his set at so what. We’re rebooking this entire tour stay tuned. Please bear with us. Also fuck Lil Xan 🙏 — DROPOUT KINGS (@DropoutKingsAZ) May 31, 2022

Responding in a since-deleted Instagram post (via XXL), Xan turned the blame onto the support band, saying they and their team were trying to exploit him.

“U just wanted to promote ur homies under my name and we tried to work it out but your team is obviously new at this,” he said. “If you guys were smart you wouldn’t burn bridges like that and act like you guys had the tour even planned right but have fun on your fuck lil xan tour.”

“S/0 [Dropout Kings] have a great ‘fuck lil xan tour’,” he went on. “I know you guys are new to this and I’m pretty sure you should talk with your booking agent Ashley on how bad she fucked the tour up for me and my team! But have fun on the tour fellaz.

“My next tour is for my fans only not yours. wanna give them better openers and more Xanarchy. On top of that I just got out of rehab 2/3 months ago and wanna stay focused on my sobriety and a tour might damage that! But no, y’all team didn’t care as long as they made their money.”

Earlier this year, Lil Xan defended his decision to call out his former manager, Stat Quo, for allegedly enabling his drug addiction on tour.

In December 2021, the rapper (aka Diego, full name Nicholas Diego Leanos) spoke out against the manager, labelling Quo a “terrible fucking human being” and alleging that he would regularly supply him with drugs while he was out touring with the likes of Nicki Minaj and Juice WRLD.