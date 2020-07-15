Lil Xan says he’s sober “from all prescription pills” after suffering from seizures

Lil Xan has said he’s now sober after an addiction to prescription pills caused him to suffer multiple seizures earlier this year.

“About 2 months ago I suffered from multiple seizures,” the rapper tweeted on Tuesday alongside a smiling picture of himself.

“This was my second time in the last year I’ve been hospitalized for having seizures. I decided it was best for me, my friend’s, family and supporters that I quit all prescriptions pills.”

He went on to say that he defied the advice of doctors who told him to gradually cut down, and instead opted to go “cold turkey”.

“The doctors wanted me to wean off the pills but I went cold turkey and although it has been the toughest time in my life I’m happy to say that that I’ve been sober from all prescription pills since the scare,” he wrote.

He said that the latest period of sobriety made him feel “alive” and explained: “I want to be an example for everyone that it’s never too late to get your life back on track and you are not alone on this journey.”

In April, he was also hospitalised after suffering a coronavirus-induced panic attack. It is clear if it was linked to the seizures.

Lil Xan told TMZ at the time that he’d been experiencing stress over the lockdown rules, as he is “the breadwinner in his family” and currently unable to play live.

In late 2019, Xan said that he had “quit rapping” and was “only gonna focus on moving forward with the Xanarchy clothing line”. Shortly afterwards, he uploaded a video along with the caption: “not quitting”.

For help with drug addiction you can contact Narcotics Anonymous, both in the UK and internationally.