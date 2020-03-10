Listen to Lil Yachty team up with Drake and DaBaby on ‘Oprah’s Bank Account’

Lil Yachty has released his collaborative new single, which features both Drake and DaBaby — listen to ‘Oprah’s Bank Account’ below.

The track was released yesterday (March 9) to mark the fourth anniversary of Yachty’s breakthrough mixtape ‘Lil Boat’, which came out on March 9, 2016.

Accompanying the release of ‘Oprah’s Bank Account’ is a humorous video which see Yachty dressing up as Oprah Winfrey and hosting The Boprah Show, a parody of the defunct The Oprah Winfrey Show.

The Director X-directed clip see Yachty interviewing Drake about his beard and mumble rap, before ‘Boprah’ meets DaBaby at a lavish house in the country for a sit-down interview.

The clip ends with ‘Boprah’ gifting each member of her studio audience a boat, parodying the time Oprah staged a mass giveaway of cars on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2004.

The video follows on from Yachty’s recent appearance in the clip for Future and Drake’s ‘Life Is Good’.

Earlier this month, Drake dropped two new songs ‘When to Say When’ and ‘Chicago Freestyle’.

The two tracks have arrived ahead of a new solo album that Drake has previously promised will be released in 2020.

The rapper confirmed back in April 2019 that he had started work on his next album, telling the crowd at one of his London shows that he aimed to return to the capital with new material in 2020.