Lil Yachty says he’s releasing his next album “really soon”

Lil Yachty has promised fans that his forthcoming album ‘Lil Boat 3’ will be arriving “really soon”.

In an Instagram Live interview with Miami radio host Supa Cindy, Yachty spoke about the inspiration for recent single ‘Oprah’s Bank Account’ and his experiences during quarantine.

Although he wouldn’t reveal a specific release date, the Georgia rapper also told the host that fans wouldn’t have long to wait for his new record.

“I’m ’bout to drop this album,” Yachty said in the interview. When asked about who might feature on ‘Lil Boat 3’, he told the host that he “can’t say yet”.

“I wish I could, but I’m super excited to drop it and just like… Soon. Really soon.” Watch the clip below.

The record is set to be his first since 2018, when he released both ‘Lil Boat 2’ and ‘Nuthin’ 2 Prove’.

Last month (March 10) Yachty dropped his collaborative single ‘Oprah’s Bank Account’, featuring both Drake and DaBaby.

The track was released to mark the fourth anniversary of Yachty’s breakthrough mixtape ‘Lil Boat’, which came out on March 9, 2016.

In a three-star review of 2018’s ‘Nuthin’ 2 Prove’, NME said: “If, as the album’s title suggests, Lil Yachty now believes that he has nothing to prove, then he should play to his strengths and focus on what he does best – and at least we know we won’t have to wait very long to see what he does next.”