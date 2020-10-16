Lil Yachty sued for assault after altercation at Rolling Loud festival

Lil Yachty is being sued after he was allegedly involved in a physical altercation at Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles last year.

The rapper, real name Miles McCollum, is being sued by a man called Jimmy Quivac – who claims that he was assaulted by McCollum and his crew.

According to TMZ, Quivac is suing the rapper for assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He claims that Yachty and his crew attacked him as he attempted to enter the festival.

He was reportedly alone at the time of the incident and trying to make his way through a large crowd when he heard someone yell at him for bumping into them.

According to the publication, Quivac alleges that Yachty then punched him and his crew stomped him while lying on the ground. The incident is said to have left Quivac with injuries to his arm, hand, and wrist.

An initial video of the incident was obtained by TMZ in 2019, and appears to show Yachty involved in a verbal altercation, before the incident turns physical.

On December 16, the rapper posted a since-deleted video to explain his account of what allegedly happened before the fight.

He said: “Last night as I was leaving out the festival, a guy walked in the middle of my group of people and pushed me.

“Not tapped me, like pushed me out the way, you know, screaming all type of stuff, you know what I’m saying, being very disrespectful.” He later added, “[The video] doesn’t show any of that… It looks like we’re just picking a fight. I’m not a problematic person, I don’t just pick fights with people.”

Lil Yachty’s last album came in ‘Lil Boat 3’, which arrived in May 2020.