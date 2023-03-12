Lil Yachty to perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ next month

Lil Yachty is set to perform as the musical guest on an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live next month.

The long-running show is currently airing its 48th season, and last night (March 11) welcomed The 1975 as musical guests, performing two tracks from ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ as introduced by guest host, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega.

On April 1, Yachty will bring his new psych rock album ‘Let’s Start Here’ to the show, for an episode hosted by Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson.

Released in January, the new album – Yachty’s eighth – sees the musician stray away from his usual trap and rap stylings in favour of rock elements – a move that he says proves “I can do anything”.

‘Let’s Start Here’ features production by Chairlift’s Patrick Wimberly, Unknown Mortal Orchestra bassist Jacob Portrait and synth-pop duo Magdalena Bay. Guest performers include Daniel Caesar, Fousheé, Teezo Touchdown, Justine Skye and Diana Gordon while Mac DeMarco is credited as a writer on two tracks – ‘Drive Me Crazy!’ and ‘Failure’.

Quinta and Lil Yachty! pic.twitter.com/QYLO0UqYzG — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 12, 2023

Taking to the show last night, The 1975 performed ‘About You’ and ‘Oh Caroline’ from a set designed to look like a living room. The band used a similar setup during their recent At Their Very Best world tour.

The 1975 previously appeared on Saturday Night Live in 2016 where they performed ‘Love Me’ and ‘The Sound’ from second album ‘I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It’.

So far this year, Saturday Night Live has featured performances from Jack White, Coldplay, Sam Smith and Lil Baby.