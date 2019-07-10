Alex Gray was detained under the mental health act in 2016

Lily Allen has expressed concern after a stalker who once broke into her home was granted a limited, supervised release from a mental health facility this week.

In 2016, it emerged that the singer and activist had been harassed by a stalker for over seven years. She very vocally criticised the police for their handling of the case, arguing that it was like “hitting a brick wall”. Alex Gray was eventually detained under the mental health act indefinitely.

Allen now says that Gray was allowed out of the facility for 20 minutes yesterday (July 9).

Speaking on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio today, Allen explained: ”The stalker stuff is quite scary, I think… He got out yesterday for 20 minutes supervised leave and that’s been preying on my mind for the last few days.”

She added: “He broke into my house at 2am in October 2015. I thought it was my ex and I was with a new boyfriend. Someone came to my bedroom door and I thought it was my ex but it was someone I didn’t know.

”He’s been sending me things and turning up places for seven years. In his interview with the police he said, ‘I was gonna put a knife through her face’.”

Allen previously said her stalker ordeal forced her to withdraw from her friends and loved ones while making her last record ‘No Shame’.

“I just became incredibly isolated,” Allen said at the time. “I cut off from everybody. I was spending all of my time at home. I slept a lot, I cried a lot. I was going to the studio to work, but I think that all of my music has always been about my lived experiences.”

She added: “While I haven’t really written about that experience, on previous albums I wrote about what I was seeing; that was me being out in the world and socialising, and having relationships and friendships. I covered all of those things. This time I wasn’t. I was at home on my own. “

