Lily Allen: ‘I’d spend the Mercury Music Prize money on post-Brexit visa applications’

She also reveals why Shame should have been nominated too

Lily Allen has joked that she’d use the £25,000 Mercury Music Prize money for ‘visa applications after Brexit’ if she were to win. Watch our red carpet interview above.

Allen’s acclaimed latest album ‘No Shame‘ made the shortlist for this year’s prize alongside the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Jorja Smith, Novelist, Wolf Alice, Nadine Shah and more.

While revealing that she thought the band Shame should also have been nominated, Allen told NME what she thinks it is about her own album that made it worthy of nomination.

“I think that it’s because it hasn’t caught people’s imaginations – it’s just so frank and it is what it is that people don’t need to use their imaginations. It’s there,” Allen told NME. “It’s so black and white.”

Asked what she’d do if she were to win the £25,000 prize money, Allen replied: “I’d put it into my post-Brexit marketing account. Probably to pay for Visa applications come April next year.”

Lily Allen tour dates and tickets

Allen’s upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

Tuesday December 11 2018 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre

Thursday December 13 2018 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Friday December 14 2018 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

Sunday December 16 2018 – MANCHESTER Albert Hall

Monday December 17 2018 – LONDON Roundhouse