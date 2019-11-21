Lily Allen posts fake video of her shedding tears over Labour manifesto and hits out at those declaring it genuine

Singer also recently called for 'Rule Britannia' to be banned

Lily Allen has hit out after she posted a fake video of herself seemingly shedding tears over Labour’s manifesto.

The singer posted a clip using AR filters on social media declaring: “Guys I just watched the Labour manifesto and I think it’s the best manifesto I’ve ever seen.”

Shortly after the post, a number of newspapers reported that she was shedding tears over the manifesto and many social media users also thought she was genuinely emotional in the clip.

One user wrote: “Lily Allen needs psychiatric help. There has never been a more hypocritical, self involved, champagne socialist than this creature,” while another also said: “Lily Allen. Crap singer and an attention seeker.”

Many others were quick to point out that the video was fake and the singer has now criticised those for not realising it was.

She also drew attention to the Tories recently causing a backlash after they confused users by changing their official press office Twitter account to FactCheckUK, to make it appear like an official fact checking site.

She wrote: “Couldn’t tell if I was using a filter but you’d have to be an idiot not to realise that it was @CCHQ Press behind FactCheckUK.”

Allen also went on to criticise those who thought she was crying real tears and those who support a no-deal Brexit.

She added: “What’s the difference between people who thought I was crying real tears in my TikTok video today, and people who believe that cancelling our membership with the biggest trading bloc in the world, with no deal, is a good idea ? I’ll wait.”

It comes just days after Allen faced a barrage of criticism after calling for ‘Rule Britannia’ to be banned.

Taking aim at the track, which originated from a poem by James Thomson, she singled out the lyrics: “Britons never, never, never shall be slaves. The nations, not so blest as thee, Must in their turn, to tyrants fall, While thous shalt flourish, shalt flourish great and free.”

Allen said: “Sorry what? Britannia rule the waves… I think we should not read this song anymore.”

The singer is currently living in the US, having vowed not to permanently return to the UK until “Brexit is sorted”.

She recently also backed an open letter backing Extinction Rebellion, which was signed by a string of celebrities who admitted they were “hypocrites” for demanding change.