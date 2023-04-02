Lily Allen recorded new music after joining Olivia Rodrigo onstage at Glastonbury

Lily Allen has revealed that she entered the studio to record new music after joining Olivia Rodrigo onstage at Glastonbury Festival.

Allen joined Rodrigo during her performance on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage last year before the pair performed Allen’s 2009 single ‘Fuck You’.

“Roe v. Wade, which is a law that ensures a woman’s right to a safe abortion, a basic human right” has been overturned, Rodrigo explained at the time before dedicating the song “to the five members of the supreme court, who showed us that at the end of the day they truly don’t give a shit about freedom.”

It was the first time Lily Allen had performed live since her 2019 tour in support of fourth album ‘No Shame’.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show last night (April 1) about the performance, Allen said: “I was really nervous because I haven’t done it in a long time, I haven’t done it sober. I don’t really know what I was expecting.”

Allen went on to say that she expected to be met with indifference when she came onstage “but it wasn’t like that. It was really, really amazing. People went absolutely ballistic. I was really overwhelmed.”

Lily Allen agreed to perform with Rodrigo at her daughter’s insistence. “She said ‘if you don’t do that, I will never talk to you again’.”

Following the gig, Allen’s kids were confused “because Olivia Rodrigo is their idol and they couldn’t get their heads around the fact that people were kinda screaming even louder for me at points,” said Allen. “They were a bit overwhelmed by the whole thing.”

Apart from a handful of remixes, Lily Allen hasn’t released music since 2018. However, she told Jonathan Ross that performing with Olivia Rodrigo “sparked something” (via the Evening Standard.)

“[Music] is quite fun, I am quite good at that,” she added before Allen confirmed she had “booked in five weeks in the studio just before Christmas last year.”

However, the experience “was awful,” said Allen. “Nothing really came and everything felt really contrived. It was just not very good. So I’m not going to put any of that out.”

She’s previously said “maybe I won’t hang up my [microphone] just yet” following that Glasto performance.

Lily Allen is set to star in new Sky Atlantic drama Dreamland alongside Freema Aygeman which premieres this week before she returns to London’s West End for The Pillowman.

In other news, Lily Allen has spoken candidly about her four years of sobriety and revealed she was recently diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).