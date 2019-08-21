Lily Allen responds to reports that she’s been dropped by record label

'No Shame' arrived last year

Lily Allen has responded to reports that she has been dropped by her record label due to the performance of her last album, ‘No Shame‘.

The singer-songwriter’s fourth full-length, which was released in June 2018, received widespread critical acclaim and subsequently bagged a Mercury Prize nomination at last year’s awards.

Despite this success, a report from The Sun emerged yesterday claiming that Allen’s label Parlophone had decided not to offer her a new deal due to the LP’s low sales. “The last album barely sold and the singles didn’t chart,” a source told the paper. “It was a bit of an inevitability.”

Taking to Twitter, Allen has now hit back at the seemingly inaccurate story. Posting a collection of four-star ‘No Shame’ reviews earlier today (August 21), the singer wrote: “I don’t think The Sun shines out of my ass or anything, but ‘No Shame’ was pretty good.”

In NME‘s review of the album, which features in Allen’s post, writer Nick Levine described the collection as “a smart, self-aware and compellingly imperfect record with a pretty unique point of view”.

Earlier this year, Lily Allen revealed that she was working on “a concept album” follow-up to ‘No Shame’. “I’ve already written loads of songs, but they work with the concept, so I’m really excited about it, she explained. “I think it’s really good. I think it’s really clever.”

She also said she was “writing two musicals” and is “really excited” about the upcoming project.

“Not only because I think commercially there’s a lot happening there. I think, you know, last year the biggest album was ‘The Greatest Showman’, right? And you know, the Oscars was A Star is Born and the Queen movie, I mean, ‘Rhapsody’. So, I just, I think there’s sort of like a weird decline in music videos, but then this musical thing is still taking off.”

Not only that, but she’s also set to release her own range of sex toys.