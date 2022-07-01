Lily Allen says having abortion due to not wanting a baby was “reason enough” for decision

Lily Allen has defended a woman’s right to abortion purely for not wanting a baby.

The singer made headlines last week for performing her song ‘Fuck You’ with Olivia Rodrigo during the latter’s Glastonbury set in the wake of the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 case that supported women’s liberty to choose abortion.

Now, the pop star and actress has taken to her Instagram Stories to speak about her own experience of deciding to have an abortion, saying that saying women shouldn’t need to “justify” a pregnancy termination with “exceptional reasons”.

“I wish people would stop posting examples of exceptional reasons for having abortions,” she wrote. “Most people i know, myself included, just didn’t want to have a [fucking] baby. AND THAT IS REASON ENOUGH! WE DON’T HAVE TO JUSTIFY IT,” she wrote.

After Allen and Rodrigo’s performance many people have shared experiences of extreme situations and reasons for abortion such as ectopic pregnancies or when rape victims become pregnant. But mother-of-two Allen said that women justifying their abortions plays “into the hands of the baddies”.

“It shouldn’t have to be said,” she added, “and I think all these examples just play into the hands of the baddies.”

Last Saturday (June 25) Rodrigo surprised fans by bringing Allen onstage for the performance of Allen’s 2009 single.

Rodrigo spoke directly to the audience, explaining that “Roe v. Wade, which is a law that ensures a woman’s right to a safe abortion, a basic human right” had been overturned.

“I’m devastated I’m terrified and so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” the singer continued. “I wanted to dedicate this song to the five members of the supreme court, who showed us that at the end of the day they truly don’t give a shit about freedom.

“This song goes out to the justices, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barret, and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you.” Then, the pair dueted a fiery rendition of Allen’s hit.

Rodrigo is one of many Glastonbury performers to speak out against the ruling. Joe Talbot of Idles also spoke out against the overturn of Roe v. Wade last week, while Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar also addressed it during their headline sets at the festival.

Meanwhile, Allen has hinted that she may not retire from music “just yet”.

Following her Glastonbury appearance Allen took to Instagram, writing: “Quite emosh. Things are truly messed up, but at least my babies got to see their mamma play and slay Glastonbury with their favourite pop star. They were very proud and so was I.

“I didn’t know whether I’d be able to get up on a stage like that sober again if I’m honest, a part of me thought it was all in the past,” she added. “I had the most amazing day. Thanks Olivia Rodrigo for having us. You smashed your first Glastonbury.”