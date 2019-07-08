Lily Allen sends supportive message to Taylor Swift as Scooter Braun row continues

"Power is never given, it has to be taken"

Lily Allen has sent a message of support to Taylor Swift as the latter’s high-profile row with Big Machine label boss Scooter Braun continues.

The row sparked up when Swift posted a message on Tumblr calling high-profile music manager Braun out for “manipulative bullying” after he bought the singer’s former label home Big Machine, inheriting her back catalogue in the process. Since then, the likes of Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie and Sky Ferreira have rushed to defend Swift.

Posting on Instagram over the weekend, Allen wrote: “So, this week we had Taylor Swift expose a pretty brutal side of the music industry, some middle aged multi millionaire white dudes doing what they do best, controlling, belittling and humiliating the very people that they couldn’t do without.”

She then went on to praise Kate Nash’s 2018 show ‘Underestimate The Girl’, which is about her own experiences of sexism in the music industry.

“Now, our very own Kate Nash has done something spectacular here, I think consumers have little to no idea how hard it is to survive in the industry today, please please please if youre lost for things to do this weekend, please watch this,” Allen wrote.

“It’s a real eye-opener. MUSICIANS WORLDWIDE I BEG WE START A PROPER UNION THAT ACTUALLY WORKS, we need to change this system. POWER IS NEVER GIVEN, IT HAS TO BE TAKEN.”

Taylor Swift is set to release her new album ‘Lover’ next month.